Sushmita Sen drops 'gentle reminder' for her fans amid trolling over relationship announcement with Lalit Modi

Amid trolling, Sushmita Sen shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and wrote a beautiful message for her fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Sushmita Sen drops 'gentle reminder' for her fans amid trolling over relationship announcement with Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Ever since Lalit Modi made his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen public, the Aarya star has been the talk of the town. Recently, Sushmita was trolled for being a "gold digger" and has been in news thereafter for hitting back at those putting such kinds of labels on her. Amid all this, Sushmita shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and wrote a beautiful message for her fans. Sharing a selfie, Sushmita wrote, "#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly." 

In the photo, Sushmita is all smiles, wearing her trademark oversized sunglasses. Although her fans showered the actress with love by sending compliments in the comment section, the sweetest one was from her daughter Renee, who wrote, "I love you mostestestest...end of discussion" accompanied by a string of emojis. 

READ: Don't have high expectations from your partners, advises Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Earlier, replying to the trolls, Sushmita had shared an Instagram post, replying to all the trolls' who labelled her a "gold digger". She put a photo of herself and captioned it, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are when we break that balance. It`s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming... The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the `Gold Digger` all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

She added, "I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all-heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine...cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!"

Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen, thus making their relationship social media official. 

