Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional tribute, Rhea Chakraborty remembers him on his birth anniversary

Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his 38th birth anniversary on Sunday, January 21.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 38th birth anniversary, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the late actor on their social media. 

Rhea took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback photo of the late actor and dropped a heart emoji as she remembered the Kai Po Che actor, who died by suicide in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant's sister Shweta shared a collage video that featured several clips of the Kedarnath actor's happy moments. She captioned her clip, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever...infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3....2...1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #sushantmoon."

She continued in the comments section, "Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him."

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages for the actor. "Happiest birthdayyy to you sushh jaan", wrote one fan. Another commented, "We miss you sweetheart". "How can we forget him....never ever, happy bday SSR.....you will be always in our hearts, love you", read another comment.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and starred in several critically and commercially acclaimed films in his short-lived career. These included MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, and his last film Dil Bechara, among others.

READ | 7 best films of Sushant Singh Rajput

