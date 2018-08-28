Sunny Leone: Shooting second season of 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' has been cathartic

The trailer of 'Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone - Season 2' captures the next phase of Sunny’s life and takes off exactly where the previous one ended; the scene where Sunny meets her future husband. This season will take us through her whirlwind professional and personal journey.

Speaking about the second season, Sunny said in a statement, “Shooting the second season of Karenjit Kaur on ZEE5 has been very cathartic for me. It has been an emotional and difficult journey shooting for the same. This series allowed me the opportunity to re-live moments, thus giving me the chance to look at incidents with a new perspective. The support I have received from the audience and my fans is heart-warming. And, of course, ZEE5 has been a champion through all this for believing in and giving me a free hand to tell my story, my way.”

Season 2 hints at having new characters too, some more facts about Sunny's life are to be revealed as we go by. Watch the trailer -

The second season will premiere on 18th September 2018 exclusively on ZEE5.