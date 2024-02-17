Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, dies at 19

Twitter
Headlines

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

'Shocking and heartbreaking': Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari reacts after Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

LHQ vs ISU, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live in India?

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams third Test century, joins Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar in elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

'Shocking and heartbreaking': Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari reacts after Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Black Seed Oil: 10 Health benefits of using Kalonji oil (Nigella seeds)

Historical monuments built by Mughal king Aurangzeb

8 most venomous plants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

Meet actor who lived in slums, sold pens on street for survival, tried to end his life at 13, later became India’s top…

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, its not Deepika, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Alia, Priyanka

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, dies at 19

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to Suhani Bhatnagar's death news.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away on February 17 in Delhi at the age of 19. The actor reportedly died due to side effects from medication following a leg fracture.

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to the unfortunate news. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." The note further read, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic)."

According to a Jagran report, Suhani Bhatnagar, who previously suffered a leg fracture, suffered side effects from the medication given during treatment. This led to fluid retention in her body, believed to be the cause of her untimely death. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Suhani had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi for a while, and her last rites are scheduled for Saturday. Known for her role as young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film 'Dangal,' she had also appeared in commercials.

Fans have reacted to the news, one of them wrote, "such a young talented girl. Rest in the Bossom of our Lord." The second one said, "Shocking.....very very shocking.....OM SHANTI....JAI BHOLE NATH." The third one said, "So sad yrr...always be happy..kisi se koi gila sikwa mat rkho..life ka kuch bhrosa nhi.."

Suhani Bhatnagar entered the world of acting in 2016 with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama biopic, 'Dangal.' The film, featuring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurana, revolves around the Phogat sisters and their father, Mahavir Phogat. In 'Dangal,' Suhani portrayed the younger version of Babita Phogat. The movie received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, establishing itself as a major success both commercially and critically.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to launch nationwide protest against election rigging

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history in Rajkot Test, becomes second Indian bowler to....

Meet IAS officer, who left high-paying job in US company, then cracked UPSC on fifth attempt with AIR…

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE