Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, dies at 19

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to Suhani Bhatnagar's death news.

Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away on February 17 in Delhi at the age of 19. The actor reportedly died due to side effects from medication following a leg fracture.

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to the unfortunate news. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." The note further read, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic)."

According to a Jagran report, Suhani Bhatnagar, who previously suffered a leg fracture, suffered side effects from the medication given during treatment. This led to fluid retention in her body, believed to be the cause of her untimely death. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Suhani had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi for a while, and her last rites are scheduled for Saturday. Known for her role as young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film 'Dangal,' she had also appeared in commercials.

Fans have reacted to the news, one of them wrote, "such a young talented girl. Rest in the Bossom of our Lord." The second one said, "Shocking.....very very shocking.....OM SHANTI....JAI BHOLE NATH." The third one said, "So sad yrr...always be happy..kisi se koi gila sikwa mat rkho..life ka kuch bhrosa nhi.."

Suhani Bhatnagar entered the world of acting in 2016 with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama biopic, 'Dangal.' The film, featuring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurana, revolves around the Phogat sisters and their father, Mahavir Phogat. In 'Dangal,' Suhani portrayed the younger version of Babita Phogat. The movie received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, establishing itself as a major success both commercially and critically.