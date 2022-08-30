Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan's photo sparks dating rumours, netizens ask 'kya chakkar hai?'

Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan_Instagram

Several photos and a video of popular cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is going viral on social media. The meeting between the two individuals who are stars in their own right have sparked dating rumours.

The short video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying she 'saw Sara at Bastian'. It was followed by a quick clip and a still of Sara Ali Khan sitting across the table from cricketer Shubman Gill. While the woman said that the two were spotted in Mumbai's Bastian, some media reports suggest that Sara and Shubman were in Dubai.

In the clip, Sara can be seen sporting a pink outfit while Shubman looked dapper in a white and green shirt.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

On spotting the two together in the viral clip, fans of both the celebrities took to social media to question what was brewing between Sara and Subman. "Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked a Twitter user. "Gill is obsessed with Sara," wrote another Twitter user, referring to Shubman's rumoured relation with Sara Tendulkar. "From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way," commented a social media user. "

Apparently, this comes days after Subhman and Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other on social media and sparked breakup rumours.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she was earlier dating Kartik Aaryan. The two had featured as lead stars in Love Aaj Kal 2. However, Sara and Kartik parted ways in 2020. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.