Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan's photo sparks dating rumours, netizens ask 'kya chakkar hai?'

In the viral photo, Sara Alia Khan can be seen sporting a pink outfit while Shubman Gill looked dapper in a white and green shirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan's photo sparks dating rumours, netizens ask 'kya chakkar hai?'
Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan_Instagram

Several photos and a video of popular cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is going viral on social media. The meeting between the two individuals who are stars in their own right have sparked dating rumours.

The short video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying she 'saw Sara at Bastian'. It was followed by a quick clip and a still of Sara Ali Khan sitting across the table from cricketer Shubman Gill. While the woman said that the two were spotted in Mumbai's Bastian, some media reports suggest that Sara and Shubman were in Dubai.

In the clip, Sara can be seen sporting a pink outfit while Shubman looked dapper in a white and green shirt.

READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar shares new poster featuring Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor, netizens say 'nepotism overload'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

On spotting the two together in the viral clip, fans of both the celebrities took to social media to question what was brewing between Sara and Subman. "Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked a Twitter user. "Gill is obsessed with Sara," wrote another Twitter user, referring to Shubman's rumoured relation with Sara Tendulkar. "From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way," commented a social media user. "

Apparently, this comes days after Subhman and Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other on social media and sparked breakup rumours.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she was earlier dating Kartik Aaryan. The two had featured as lead stars in Love Aaj Kal 2. However, Sara and Kartik parted ways in 2020. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.