Salman Khan reveals he wanted to become father, says it's not possible as 'law may have changed'

Actor Salman Khan's love for kids is known to all. He often spends time with his nieces and nephews. Surprisingly, the Dabangg star once thought about having a child of his own.

Recently, when the Bhaijaan was asked about his marriage plans at India TV`s show Aap ki Adalat, he said, "That was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do, how to do it." And we all know how much Salman loves kids and bonds with them very well. And we have seen how he is fond of his nephew Ahil Sharma and often spends time with him.

When asked about the day Salman questioned Karan Johar about marriage but he is now a father of two, to which Salman responded, "That`s what I was trying to do. But, that law may have changed, so let`s see. I am very fond of children. We have the whole district, the whole village. But my kid`s mother will be my wife."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which performed well at the box office despite getting negative reviews from the critics. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023