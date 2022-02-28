Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get brutally trolled for latest airport look - WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spent their weekend in Bengaluru visiting Deepika's parents in the city. When the power couple arrived back in Mumbai, they were spotted by the paparazzi. Dressed in white outfits, the couple complimented each other perfectly. However, when the video surfaced on the internet, they were brutally trolled by the netizens.

Seeing Ranveer wearing a mask and Deepika not covering her face, one Instagram user commented, "Look at the logic husband is wearing mask and wife without it". Another joined him and wrote, "Matlab Ranveer ko corona ho sakta hai Deepika ko nahi. (Means Ranveer can contract corona, but Deepika cannot) Mask up couple".

Another netizen referenced a latest study claiming that 'attractive people have stronger Covid immunity' and wrote, "Why isn't @deepikapadukone not wearing a mask?! Or has she the UK article too seriously that covid-19 cannot attack attractive people. She should take example from her husband @ranveersingh who is wearing a Mask and walking hands in hands with her. Well it's her life, enjoy."

It was not just Deepika who was trolled, Ranveer was also mocked by the netizens for his 'normal' clothes. Since he is mostly seen in weird outfits and here he was donning casual clothes, people even made funny comments such as, "Thank God he is wearing his own clothes" and "Ranveer in so normal dress (tears of joy emojis)".

Meanwhile, Ranveer had shared some glimpses of his Bengaluru stay on his Instagram Stories. He had uploaded pictures of the sweet delicacies and old family photos and even shared a photo of his father-in-law Prakash Padukone from his sporting days.

For the unversed, Deepika's dad Prakash was the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in 1980, the same year he was ranked World No. 1. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress had recently revealed in an interview that she is working on her father's biopic.