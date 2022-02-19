Deepika Padukone reveals she's working on dad, former World No 1 badminton star Prakash Padukone's biopic

With her recent film, 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone once again proved that she is not afraid to experiment and dabble in different genres. Lauded by fans and critics alike for her performance in the film, Deepika has been overwhelmed, in her own words, after seeing the love pouring in from all quarters.

Meanwhile, the actress is still giving media interviews, courtesy of the film receiving a staggering response.

Recently, during a conversation with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, talking about the film and what she's been working on in her professional life, Deepika revealed that she is working on her dad, Prakash Padukone's biopic.

"I am working on it. Actually, even before 83 happened, he (Prakash) was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sports is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983."

For the unversed, Deepika's dad Prakash Padukone is a former world No.1. He played at a time when there wasn't as much attention given to sports and facilities and sponsorship were a bare minimum.

Besides other awards and accolades, the two most famous achievements of Prakash Padukone have been the bronze medal that he won at the 1983 World Championships and becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in 1980. he was ranked World No.1 the same year.