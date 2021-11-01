Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after undergoing surgical procedure, shares pic

Headlines

Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port launched, Rs 2000 cheaper than the original price

iOS 17 to be available to download from September 18, Apple iPhones before iPhone XS to miss out

Educational qualification of engineers, designers behind Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Ridhi Dogra recalls Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture when she was sitting alone at Jawan sets: ‘I could see…’

Wordle 816 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port launched, Rs 2000 cheaper than the original price

iOS 17 to be available to download from September 18, Apple iPhones before iPhone XS to miss out

Educational qualification of engineers, designers behind Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro

AI imagines Hollywood superstars in traditional Indian ethnic wear

Apple iPhone 15 launched at Rs 79,900

Apple Watch Series 9 launched at Rs 41,900

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Apple Launches Watch Series 9 In India: Know Price, Features, Design And More

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Ridhi Dogra recalls Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture when she was sitting alone at Jawan sets: ‘I could see…’

This actor sold water cans for survival, did supporting roles before giving one of Kannada's highest grossing films

Karan Johar reacts to Priyanka Chopra moving to Hollywood and ‘doing well’: ‘The way she has….’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after undergoing surgical procedure, shares pic

The actor had previously been hospitalised to a Hyderabad hospital in December 2020 due to fluctuating blood pressure and tiredness.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2021, 09:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajinikanth returned home on Sunday after being discharged from a Chennai hospital after undergoing carotid artery revascularization surgery. 

 

Rajinikanth informed his fans of the news via Twitter, where he posted a photo of himself praying in front of his home temple. He captioned the photo, "Returned home," and included a folded hands emoticon.

The megastar, as reported, was to remain in the hospital for a few more days post-surgery.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder, and Executive Director, in a statement, said, “He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.”

For the unversed, vice president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu presented Rajinikanth with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's Highest Film Honour - during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday (October 25). The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

The actor had previously been hospitalised to a Hyderabad hospital in December 2020 due to fluctuating blood pressure and tiredness.

Rajinikanth is also the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and has appeared in both Bollywood and South Indian films. He has a huge fan base.

 

He made his Tamil film debut in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal and has worked in the industry for almost 45 years. The Kabali actor, who was most recently seen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, will soon be seen in his highly anticipated flick Annaatthe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Meet Nita Ambani’s lesser-known sister Mamta Dalal, who tutored SRK, Sachin Tendulkar’s kids; know her lifestyle

Meet IITian-turned-IAS officer, who quit software engineering job to appear for UPSC exam, failed four times to...

Wordle 815 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 12

Meet woman who left IIT to become actor, quit Bollywood at the peak of her career to join Google as a...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE