Priyanka Chopra steps out with daughter Malti, their adorable photo wins internet

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying the new phase of her life-motherhood, and she has shared another glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Quantico star shared an image where she's posing with Malti, her best friend and the latter's baby.

Priyanka called out the 22 years of their friendship, and loved the fact that they have come this far, and turned into mothers. Chopra posted the image with a caption that says, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily." While uploading the moment, Priyanka added a heart emoji to the picture, covering Madhu's face.

Here's the moment

Later, Priyanka, her husband Nick, and Malti went on a special brunch with her friend Tamana Dutt. Dutt's husband shared a video from their dining, where Priyanka is waving with Jonas.

Here's the snapshot from the video

Previously, Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable photo dump of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account. The star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis." In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen glowing with love, spending quality time with each other and enjoying to their fullest the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As soon as she shared the pictures, Bollywood celebs and fans swamped the comment section and wrote sweet comments. "You're very cute," a user wrote. Actor Ranveer Singh commented with a heart emoji. A user wrote, "you're so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow." Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series Citadel which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.