Pradeep Guha, 'Fiza' producer and media icon, dies of cancer

Pradeep Guha, a well-known media professional and producer of the film 'Fiza' passed away on Saturday morning (August 21), a day after he was put on the ventilator after his condition got worse. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with advanced-stage liver cancer a few weeks ago.

His family had released a statement after his health was deteriorating. "Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to rapid deterioration in his condition. The next 48-72 hours are critical. He has been put on the Ventilator early this morning and is in ICU in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," read the statement. He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket.

Pradeep Guha was the former President of one of the leading newspapers in the country and he had worked there for over three decades. He later moved to Zee Telefilm as CEO in 2005 and was currently working as the Managing Director of 9X Media.

His film 'Fiza' which starred Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as brother and sister was critically acclaimed and won many awards.

After the news of his death broke, filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, "Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all @whistling_woods international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth. U were the makers of many in our industry RIP MY FRIEND."

Others film personalities like actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpai also shared their condolences through Twitter.