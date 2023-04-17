Search icon
O Balle Balle: Salman Khan brings his swag to Sukhbir's iconic Punjabi track in season's new party anthem from KKBKKJ

Salman Khan's new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan looks like a grand celebration of love.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Salman Khan in O Balle Balle

After giving the new wedding number, Billi Billi, Salman Khan and singer Sukhbir gave a new life to the latter's iconic song Balle Balle. The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the new song, O Balle Balle, and it looks like the team has hit the bullseye again. 

The song, O Balle Balle looks like a grand celebration, a Punjabi carnival where Salman, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal celebrate the feeling of finding true love. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Virali Bhatnagar also appeared in the song, and they enjoy the carnival with their partners. 

Watch the song

Within an hour of its release, the song has already earned 281K views with over 38K likes on YouTube. Sukhbir has sung the song, written the lyrics and even composed music. In the 3.05 minutes long song, you will also get a blink-and-miss appearance of the late actor Satish Kaushik. The late actor was seen enjoying the vibes of celebration with Tej Sapru and Aasif Sheikh. 

After Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi, O Balle Balle is the third song released by the makers. Singer Sukhbir shared with IANS, "Salman wanted me to make a new song altogether but by using both the songs (Dil Kare and Balle Balle) and that`s how the new remake of `Balle Balle` was created." 

Talking about his experience of composing the song with Salman, the singer told IANS, "I sang this song originally in Punjabi, but the remake version has given me equal joy. It was very important for me to incorporate Punjabi beats in the most authentic form to match the lyrics and the vibe of the song. At the same time, I was amazed to see how Salman was hands-on at every stage of the film when he started writing the two new verses for the remake song". Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

