Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra passes away; Nupur Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Farah Khan reach hospital

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra passed away on April 13, Thursday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. The reason for Kamla's death is still unknown. Paparazzi situated outside the hospital captured the visuals of Mukesh and the celebs who reached the hospital.

In one of the videos shared by Varinder Chawla, the casting director is seen crying over the huge loss. In another video, Farah Khan, and Aparshakti Khurana were captured arriving at the hospital. Actress Nupur Sanon was also spotted inside the hospital premises.

Here are the videos

Viral Bhayani gave the information about Kamla Chhabra's last rites. Kamla's funeral will happen on April 14, at Oshiwara, Mumbai. Viral shared the news with a photo of Mukesh and his mother. With the photo, he wrote, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of #MukeshChhabra's mother, on 13th April. Last rites will be done tomorrow on 14th April at Oshiwara. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti

Here's the post

Several netizens mourned Mukesh's loss. Many users wrote, "Om Shanti." A few other netizens wrote, "RIP" on the post. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is known for casting talents in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tamasha, Farzi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and several other movies. Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. The rom-com was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, released digitally on July 24, 2020.