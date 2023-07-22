Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt note for his husband, Suraj Nambiar, and friends that provided her support during her recovery.

On Saturday, actress Mouni Roy surprised her fans and netizens by sharing a crucial update about her health on her Instagram. In a carousel post, Mouni revealed that she was hospitalised for nine days. Thankfully, Roy has been discharged from the hospital, and she has returned home. In the post, Mouni didn't disclose what happened to her, but she mentioned that she's healing slowly.

In the post, Mouni summarised her nine days of hospitalisation with pics. In the first photo, a recovered Mouni was posing with her husband Suraj Nambiar. In another photo, Mouni was lying on a hospital bed with a cannula in her hand. Mouni's life partner and friends made sure to give her full support in her journey to recovery. Thus she was kept entertained by some good music, a few rounds of Ludo, and the company of her furry friends.

Mouni shared these photos with a heartfelt note, and said, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over everything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me and sent me wishes & love. ILY guys xP.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful. Om Namah Shivay."

Here's the post

When the actress dropped the photos, her friends and well-wishers shared their concerns about her health and wished her a quick recovery. Nia Sharma wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery." Disha Patani wrote, "Awww get well soonest my monz. I love you! Also, i have the same jumper hehee." Mrunal Thakur wrote, "What baby why? Are you ok? Get well soon my doll." Adaa Khan wrote, "Pls get well soon …. Take care sending u lots of love and prayers." A fan wrote, "Hi @imouniroy I wish you a speedy recovery and a healthy life. We don’t know what happened to you but one thing is for sure that Suraj takes good care of you and makes you feel happy and comfortable. That is the most important thing for any spouse and I wish not of you a blessed life. Big fan of yours and admirer of your beauty."

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen as the main antagonist Junoon in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.