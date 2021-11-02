Meet Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's adorable daughter Saira Bhupathi

Model-turned-actress Lara Dutta - who recently received praise for her mind-blowing transformation into former Indian Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi for her film 'BellBottom', first tasted fame after being crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997. Soon after, she gained immense popularity for winning the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. Following that, Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in the 2003 film 'Andaaz', which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Ever since, Lara has appeared in several commercial films such as 'Masti', 'No Entry', 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom', 'Partner', 'Housefull', 'Don 2', among others.

On the personal front, Lara Dutta has been quite a private person and seldom talks about her husband Mahesh Bhupati or daughter Saira Bhupathi in public. However, Lara Dutta does share a lot of photos of her adorable little munchkin on social media.

Blessed with Saira on January 20, 2012, Lara Dutta's daughter is a perfect combination of sweet, adorable and charming. All of 9 year old, Saira loves tennis and is being coached by her dad, the tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi himself.

Here are a few photos of Saira shared by her dad Mahesh Bhupathi talking about how she is a 'prospect' and the future of tennis in India.

In one of his posts, Mahesh admitted that his daughter sure did make him want to be a better man. How sweet! Check out some more photos of Mahesh Bhupathi with his daughter Saira.

As for Lara, she often shares adorable photos, chronicling how her daughter and she bond over movies, festivals and more. Take a look at some photos here:

For the unversed, after Saira's birth, Lara's acting career took a back seat. She had said in an old interview that it was decided between her and her husband, tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, that one parent would always remain with their daughter. She told Pinkvilla in an interview, "When Saira was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work."

Talking about being with Saira and making sure that one parent is with her at all times, Lara, while speaking to a leading daily said, "We had made a deal when we found out that I was pregnant with Saira--that, at any given point of time, one parent will be with her. And in the last 10 years, we've managed to keep that promise. So, when I'm doing a film, Mahesh makes sure that he's with her at all times. If he's away at work--when he is actively playing on the tennis tour--I take a sabbatical and make sure that I am present in my daughter's life. As you grow, your relationship evolves. Ten years later, Mahesh and I are stronger, kind, respectful, and considerate towards each other."

On the work front, Lara made an acting comeback with the Disney+Hotstar show, 'Hundred' in 2020. She was last seen in 'BellBottom'.