Malaika Arora's candid chat with son Arhaan Khan on when he lost his virginity evokes mixed reactions

Malaika Arora asked her son Arhaan when did he lose his virginity on his podcast.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Arhaan Khan-Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan has released the promo of the second episode of his podcast, Dumb Biryani. Following appearances by Arbaaz and brother Sohail Khan in the first episode, Malaika is set to join Arhaan on the show.

Their conversation revolves around topics such as Malaika's marriage plans and Arhaan's thoughts on 'virginity'. In the recent Dumb Biryani promo, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Malaika Arora asked a direct question to her son Arhaan Khan, "When did you lose your virginity?" Her question left Arhaan surprised after which Malaika insisted on an honest response and urged him to provide a straightforward answer.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by dumb biryani (@dumbbbiryani)

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2019, publicly sharing glimpses of their togetherness. Earlier this year, rumors circulated about a split between Arjun and Malaika, with claims suggesting Arjun was dating social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila. However, both Arjun and Malaika confirmed their continued relationship, while Kusha denied the rumors.

Arjun has addressed their relationship cautiously, as seen during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. He chose not to delve into specifics, expressing that discussing it alone would be unfair to their relationship. His stance reflected a desire to maintain privacy about their personal lives.

