Kuttey movie review: Even an in-form Tabu isn't enough to save this predictable poor man's Kaminey

Kuttey features an ensemble cast led by Tabu and Arjun Kapoor

Kuttey

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bharadwaj

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3 stars

While watching Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, one often gets a feeling that this is what Kaminey or Ishqiya would have been like if handled by a filmmaker less sure of their skills. Perhaps a comparison with Vishal Bhardwaj or Abhishek Chaubey is a bit harsh to a first-timer. But in essence, the younger Bhardwaj has made film that could very well be a thematic sequel of his father’s Kaminey. Even the title is a nod to the 2012 release. And while the tone, tenor, and team behind the scenes is the same, the execution falls short, quite visibly.

Kuttey is a dark comedy centred on a heist planned by multiple crews of corrupt cops and a couple looking for some quick dough to immigrate to Canada. How their plans clash, collide, and result in a climax that is as crazy as it is convoluted, is the crux of the story. The ensemble is led by two suspended cops (Arjun Kapoor and Kumud Mishra), who come against a senior police officer (Tabu), and a Naxal group (led by Konkona Sen Sharma) in a right royal mess.

There have been films with multiple plot lines, back stories, and a bunch of eccentric characters. Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey follows the template set by the Tarantinos and Kashyaps of the world but never brings in the filmmaker’s own flavour. The film’s short run time is a relief as it never gets dull or boring. But it never truly takes your breath away either. It just inspires a few giggles and chuckles in a 100-minute journey that promises a lot but under delivers in the end.

The cast does its part, particularly Tabu. Is she the best actress in India right now? Probably, has been for several years now. The ease with which she plays this profane, morally bent cop is mesmerising to watch. The other star of the show is Kumud Mishra, who pretty much owns the film as the righteous-yet-corrupt cop nicknamed Paaji. He is the most ‘correct’ in this medley of corrupt ‘kuttey’ and forms the film’s moral compass. Arjun Kapoor is a surprise package as yet another corrupt cop (there seems to be a theme here). His performance is good and at times, even funny. Radhika Madan as the don’s rebellious daughter is the other noteworthy name in the ensemble.

Who I truly felt bad for was Konkona Sen Sharma, who is utterly wasted in what can only be called an extended cameo. The few moments she is on screen, the actress lights it up. Hers is the most interesting character and her performance elevates it even further. And we get to see her for all of 10 minutes, sadly.

A lot of credit for making the film a breezy and interesting watch must go to the cinematography of Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi and the music of Vishal Bhardwaj. Indeed, the best moments in the film are often punctuated by signature Vishal riffs, including the iconic Dhan Te Nan tune from Kaminey, which is sampled in more than a few places here. It is a beautifully-packaged project but with a predictable, loose story. The gore and violence, which one did not mind in films like Gangs of Wasseypur or Kaminey, feels forced here.

At 1 hour-48 minutes of runtime, did Kuttey really need an interval? That’s a question for exhibitors and popcorn sellers to sort out. But the narrative could have easily done without that forced break. The first half sets up the story nicely but the end simply fizzles out. The resolution seems too quick, too forced, and by the end of it, you hardly care for most characters. A clever epilogue is a saving grace but it is followed by a scene lifted right out of Scorsese’s The Departed, which leaves a sour taste in the mouth as it feels more cheap imitation than homage.

Kuttey is a decent one-time watch. But it could have been so much more. With a talented cast, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and songs penned by Gulzar, the ingredients were all there. Hopefully Aasmaan Bhardwaj can learn from his mistakes here because the spark is there, it just needs to be let loose.