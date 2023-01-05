Phir Dhan Te Nan: Kuttey’s recreation of iconic song has internet divided, listeners say 'they killed the vibe'

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in Phir Dhan Te Nan

Debutant director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s film Kuttey is gearing up for release. The first song from the film, Phir Dhan Te Nan, was released on Thursday evening. The song is a new version of the 2009 song Dhan Te Nan, which was from Aasman’s father Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Kaminey. The new version is picturised on Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The original team of Dhan Te Nan – composer Vishal Bhardwaj, lyricist Gulzar, and singers Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani – have reunited for this version as well. However, fans are less than enthused about the song with many comparing it unfavourably to the original. That song was picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal and became an instant hit upon its release.

The new version has a noir video that shows Radhika Madan dancing in a casino as Arjun and Tabu enter and face off against each other. As they grow more aggressive towards each other, the song builds to a crescendo and enters Konkona Sen Sharma. The video ends with Arjun, Tabu, and Radhika dancing to the track.

Reacting to the song and video, one listener wrote, “Still love the second part of it Dhan te nan but first song of it was masterpiece.” Others were more critical. One comment read, “The old one has the vibe ... This definitely killed the vibe.” Many liked the song as well and said they had ‘goosebumps’ listening to it. One fan wrote, “Lovely to see Tabu dancing on this song.”

Kuttey is a dark comedy-cum-thriller that stars Arjun, Tabu, Konkona, Radhika, as well as Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj. It will hit the screens on January 13.