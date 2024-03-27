Kartik Aaryan loses 20 kg, spars with real boxing champions in 14-month intense training for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's intense training regimen for Chandu Champion involved losing 20 kg and training with real boxers

Kartik Aaryan is losing no stone unturned in preparation for his role as a boxer in his next film Chandu Champion. The film, which is inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, sees Kartik in the role of a boxer and a soldier-turned-para athlete. And the details of his intense prep for the role are now emerging.

Kartik embarked on a relentless 14-month boxing journey to impeccably portray this remarkable narrative to the world. The actor’s dedication to his role in Chandu Champion is evident in his remarkable transformation, one that was far from easy, demanding rigorous boxing training over 14 months. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, completely eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions.

The anticipation surrounding Chandu Champion is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and director Kabir Khan but also reunites the actor with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is poised for a June 14, 2024 release worldwide.

