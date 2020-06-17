Israel envoy for Asia-Pacific Gilad Cohen mourns 'true friend' Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Israel expressed its deep condolences at the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling him "a true friend". On Tuesday, the deputy director-general of Israel’s foreign ministry, Gilad Cohen took to his official Twitter account and mourned the actor's demise.

He wrote, "Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Cohen wrote while sharing the link of the song Makhna from the actor’s last film Drive. For the uninformed, Sushant and his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.

Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday. He was 34 years old. The untimely death of the actor sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Recently, former Nagaland governor PB Acharya's son Charudutt Acharya remembered his father's meeting with late actor Sushant.

Charudutt remembered the 2018 floods and how Sushant came to the rescue back then. He remembered, "The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi. He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. (pictures attached). There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM's Fund too)."