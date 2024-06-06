Twitter
Bollywood

This film made for Rs 8 crores, earned Rs 104 crores, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh Bachchan stole the show with..

We are talking about the film 'Kahaani' which was centered around the character played by Vidya Balan. In this brilliant film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman who is searching for her missing husband in Kolkata.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 08:17 PM IST

This film made for Rs 8 crores, earned Rs 104 crores, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh Bachchan stole the show with..
When it comes to box office numbers, people assume that films that have the 'masala' factor in them are the only ones that would work. Films that have superstars in them with a big budget, and are shot in expensive locations are the ones that usually create history at the box office. However, in the last few years, this myth has been broken by many films which, despite being made on a low budget, have proved to be superhits. 

Today, we will tell you about one such film that was released in 2012 with a well-known Bollywood actress in the lead role and Amitabh Bachchan making a cameo. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also a part of this film. 

We are talking about the film 'Kahaani' which was centered around the character played by Vidya Balan. In this brilliant film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Vidya Balan's character is named Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who is searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja.

Released on March 9, 2012, 'Kahaani' was highly praised by critics and was also commercially successful at the box office, mainly due to its unique storyline. 

'Kahaani', made on a budget of Rs 8 crores, earned a whopping Rs 104 crores at the box office and emerged as one of Vidya Balan's most successful films. 'Kahaani' even won three National Film Awards. Sujoy won Best Screenplay (Original), Namrata Joshi won Best Editing, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was given a Special Jury Award.

After the release of 'Kahaani' and witnessing its success, the makers also released its sequel after 4 years named 'Kahaani 2'. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film, made with a budget of 25 crores, earned 55.90 crores worldwide.  

