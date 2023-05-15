IB 71 box office collection day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's spy thriller gains momentum, earns Rs 7.36 crore in opening weekend

Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71/Twitter

The spy thriller IB 71 features Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles. Also starring Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi in key supporting roles, the film marks Vidyut’s first movie as a producer with his production house named Action Hero Films.

After taking a slow start at the box office earning Rs 1.67 crore on its first day of theatrical release on May 12, the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer has shown growth in its next two days earning Rs 2.51 crore and Rs 3.18 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. This means that IB 71 earned Rs 7.36 crore in the opening weekend.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on his social media handles on Monday, May 15, as he wrote, "#IB71 gathers momentum on Day 2 and 3, the trends are positive. National chains lead, mass circuits remain low. Needs to maintain a strong trend on weekdays to stay in the running. Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.18 cr. Total: ₹ 7.36 cr. #India biz."

He mentioned that IB 71 earned Rs 1.94 crore from the three leading national multiplex chains namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis on Sunday. "#IB71 at national chains Day 1/2/ 3 #PVR: 45.76 lacs / 77 lacs / 85.50 lacs #INOX: 33 lacs / 58 lacs / 75.30 lacs #Cinepolis: 18 lacs / 30.50 lacs / 33.20 lacs Total from *national chains*: ₹ 96.76 lacs/ ₹ 1.65 cr/ ₹ 1.94 cr", he further wrote.

The spy thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who won the National Film Award for helming Best Feature Film in Telugu in his directorial debut Ghazi, which was released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack in 2017. Just like IB 71, Ghazi was also set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.