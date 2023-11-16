Headlines

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave a befitting reply to trolls who dropped a mean comment on his photo with David Beckham.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

Anil Kapoor's son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor knows how to shut a troll down. If you think that you can be mean to him on social media and get away, then you are in for a surprise. On Thursday, Harsh shared a photo of him posing with legendary footballer David Beckham on X (formerly Twitter). David arrived in India to witness the semi-final World Cup match of India vs New Zealand. 

After the match, David attended a house party hosted in his honour by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at their residence. The photo Harsh shared is from the house party. Sharing his fan-boy moment on social media, Harsh wrote, "Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club...can’t reveal more...(sic)" 

After Harsh shared the photo, a section of netizens shared their wishes to Harsh. However, a few netizens acted over-smart, and they tried to troll him. However, they didn't know what was coming for them. When an internet user asked, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun (He didn't ask, who are you)?" Harsh replied to the troll and gave a befitting reply. Harsh wrote, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya...Tu kaun hai (He was at my home. Who are you)?" 

A follower of Harsh asked him, "Bruh what have you done to people, why are they always like this." Harsh gave a straight reply, "Jealousy/insecurity." Harsh even explained why he gave replies to trolls. An internet user said, "One of the greatest pleasures of life is seeing two trolls with differential reach having a go at each other. I mean it in a good way. We are all trolls. It mirrors societal conflicts in a less violent manner." Harsh replied, "The only difference is I never instigate it .. I do my own thing but if someone is logging onto Twitter going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them btw) I’ll say what I want to them if I’m in the mood."

On the work front, Harsh was last seen in Thar with his father Anil Kapoor. He will next be seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic. Just like Thar, Harsh is producing Abhinav Bindra's biopic

