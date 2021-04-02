Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: When 'RRR' actor confessed he 'wasn't very keen to meet Kajol' after their first encounter

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, on April 2. The actor, who is a superstar in his own right in the film industry is also a doting father to and husband to actor Kajol with whom he has been married for 22 years. The couple had first met on the sets of 'Hulchul' (1995), four years before they tied the knot.

While their romance and Kajol marrying Ajay at a young age is a much-discussed topic, there was a time when Ajay did not like Kajol. In an interview, the actor had said that it was not love at first sight for him, and he disliked Kajol when he first met her.

Talking to Pioneer, Ajay had said, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant, and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

Elaborating on their life and how Kajol helped him succeed, Ajay further said, "We didn’t rush through it. As a matter of fact, we said 'I love you'. An official proposal didn’t happen either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home."

For the uninformed, Ajay and Kajol recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple shares two children, daughter Nysa, and son Yug, together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has several projects in the making. The actor is backing Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming release, 'The Big Bull'. He will also be seen in 'RRR', 'Maidaan', 'Mayday', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.