Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in black bikini, bathroom selfie breaks the internet

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is one of the hottest and sizzling actresses in the Hindi film industry. The Malang actress keeps sharing her sexy and steamy photos on social media, making her fans and followers go crazy about them. On Tuesday, November 22, Disha dropped a sizzling selfie from her bathroom that went viral in seconds.

Sharing the photo wearing a black bra and a bathrobe, the Bharat actress wrote, "Eat your carbs". Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff reacted to the picture and wrote, "Yes, Ma’am!". In August, it was rumoured that Disha and Tiger, who starred together in Baaghi 2, have broken up after their six years of relationship.

After the news about their alleged split started trending, another report claimed that their breakup rumours were in fact a publicity stunt for Disha's recent release Ek Villain Returns. Though in the Koffee With Karan 7 episode streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in September, Tiger stated that he has recently become single, but didn't take Disha's name.



Meanwhile, talking about Disha's acting projects, the actress was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns. Apart from Disha, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria starred in the romantic action thriller released on July 29 earlier this year. The film did decent business at the box office earning close to Rs 70 crore at the global box office.

Disha has also been signed for the big-budget science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. One of the most awaited and secretive projects, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars some of the biggest names in Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.