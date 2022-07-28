Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria - know whopping fees actors charged

From John Abraham to Disha Patani, here's how much the lead actors of Ek Villain Returns charged for the Mohit Suri film.

Ek Villain Returns, the spiritual sequel of Mohit Suri's own Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to release in cinemas on July 29. Do you know how much the lead actors - John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria have charged for the film? Know it here.