Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria - know whopping fees actors charged

From John Abraham to Disha Patani, here's how much the lead actors of Ek Villain Returns charged for the Mohit Suri film.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 28, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Ek Villain Returns, the spiritual sequel of Mohit Suri's own Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to release in cinemas on July 29. Do you know how much the lead actors - John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria have charged for the film? Know it here.

1. John Abraham

John Abraham
1/6

John Abraham, who plays Bhairav in the film, has charged a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore for the film as per a report in BollywoodLife.com.

2. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
2/6

Disha Patani, known for her sizzling photos on social media, has been reportedly paid the sum of Rs 4 crore for her role of Rasika in Ek Villain Returns.

3. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
3/6

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Arjun Kapoor has charged a massive amount of Rs 4 crore for his role of Gautam in the sequel of the 2014 film.

4. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
4/6

Tara Sutaria, who plays Aarvi in the suspense thriller, has been paid the sum of Rs 2 crore for Ek Villain Returns as per a BollywoodLife.com report.

5. J. D. Chakravarthy

J. D. Chakravarthy
5/6

J. D. Chakravarthy, who was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek this year, plays a police inspector and has reportedly charged Rs 50 lakhs.

6. Ek Villain Returns soundtrack

Ek Villain Returns soundtrack
6/6

The songs from the Ek Villain Returns soundtrack - Dil, Shaamat, Naa Tere Bin, and Galliyan Returns - have created the right buzz among the audience for the film.

