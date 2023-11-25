Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for overpricing of her skincare range: 'As far as you put your...'

Deepika Padukone talked about being trolls who continuously criticise her for the higher prices of her beauty products.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in 2022, launched her beauty products and made her debut in the beauty industry with her skincare brand, 82E, in 2022. Since its launch, her skincare line has continuously expanded, introducing new products every quarter.

Despite facing considerable criticism regarding the high prices of her offerings from many beauty enthusiasts, the actress remains resolute. She emphasizes being among the initial users of her products before they undergo clinical trials. While speaking to CNBC-TV 18, Deepika Padukone addressed higher prices and confessed, “If I am selling you a Rs 2,500 product, then rest assured I am also using it everyday. The way we have been able to build our brand is by being consistent and true to who we are. That’s how we have been able to grow a successful brand in the past one year and we will continue to do that.”

The actress confessed that she was the first to try all the products herself and said “I am the guinea pig. I am absolutely the first one in the system to try out anything even before it goes into clinical trials or dermatological trials. I try them first. I try them for at least a week of not more, sometimes it goes on for a couple of months depending on what my feedback is and then when I give a green signal is when it goes into clinical trials.”

The actress then confessed about being trolled fo expensive products and said, "And as far celebrity brands or celebrities in general getting backlash or getting trolled, it’s a part of what we do and I think as long as you put your head down and you keep going, as long as you true and honest to what you do, I think you will always move ahead of the tide.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Fighter, recently impressed fans with her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Now, the actress has revealed how much she charged for her cameo.

In a recent interview with The Week, Deepika Padukone opened up on her fees for a cameo in Jawan and revealed that she didn’t charge anything for it. The actress said, “Any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there.”

Deepika Padukone essayed the role of protagonist Azad’s mother and Vikram Rathore’s wife in Jawan. Both of the roles were played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her cameo won hearts and the actress’ performance was well appreciated by the audience.