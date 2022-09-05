Brahmastra: Ram Gopal Varma tweets 'Telugu is the new Hindi' after SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR promote film

RGV-SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Brahmastra/File photos

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for not mincing his words, recently shared his opinion on RRR director SS Rajamouli and South actor Jr NTR's presence at the upcoming film Brahmastra's event in Hyderabad. Jr NTR was the chief guest at Brahmastra's grand pre-release event which was shifted from Ramaoji Film City to a city hotel apparently after the organisers were denied permission for security reasons.

The mega event was scheduled to take place to at Ramoji Film City on Friday (September 2) with the film's cast--Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, producer Karan Johar, and special guests SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. However, the grand event was cancelled hours before it was to begin and a later small press conference was held at a city hotel with just the media in attendance.

On September 2, the day Brahmastra's not-so-grand event took place, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Going by @ssrajamouli and @tarak9999 at the #Bramhastra event , TELUGU is the new HINDI." The tweet apparently referred to the Brahmastra makers relying on the two biggies of the South film industry to promote the Ranbir-Alia starrer. Many netizens too reacted to RGV's tweet. "Before baahubali 2 kgf nobody from hindi industry cared ABT south indian film industries but now suddenly they are showing artificial love and affection," tweeted a Twitter user. "Just imagine how times have changed now just to promote Hindi films the actors, producers and directors have started asking help of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada Industry legends to promote their fims. I havr never seen any south movies being promoted by Hindi actors," tweeted yet another user. "We used to promote our movies with them. Now we have grown to the point where they are promoting their film with us," a Twitter user pointed out.

READ: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer breaks 'biggest Bollywood release' record

Going by @ssrajamouli and @tarak9999 at the #Bramhastra event , TELUGU is the new HINDI September 2, 2022

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is presenting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra down South in all four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Previously, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit film Baahubali's Hindi dubbed version was presented by Karan Johar in the North.

Talking about Brahmastra's event, despite the change in venue and several performances that the organisers had planned for the grand event getting cancelled, the cast and the special guests made their presence felt in Hyderabad with their heartfelt speeches. They even apologised to fans and the media for the last minute cancellation and shift of the event's venue.

At the event, one after another the stars came up and spoke about the upcoming film. Director SS Rajamouli, who switched between Telugu and Hindi spoke about the film and why he decided to present it in the South. Chief guest Jr NTR also spoke in Telugu at the event as he apologised to his fans and the media. He shared that after megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor inspired him as an actor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt sang Kesariya in Telugu for her fans in Hyderabad and Ranbir Kapoor too spoke a few lines in the language as he left the local media and fans impressed.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to release in the theatres on September 9.