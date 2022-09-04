Search icon
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer breaks 'biggest Bollywood release' record

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already set a new record in Bollywood. However it failed to beat benchmark set by KGF Chapter 2, RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Brahmastra

Brahmastra: The 9th of September is touted to be one of the most important days for Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release this Friday, and the film is considered a litmus test for the Hindi film industry. Bollywood had suffered major blows this year, and Brahmastra is carrying high hopes of ending the dry spell in Bollywood. 

Yesterday, we reported that the advance booking of the film has brought some relief to the cinema sector. Now, we have another piece of news for you. Brahmastra has already created a record of having the biggest Bollywood release worldwide. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Brahmastra will release on 8,000 screens worldwide. He shared the news on his Twitter and stated, "#Brahmastra to have the biggest release for an Indian Film... It is all set to release on 5000 screens in India & 3000 screens at the overseas market. Total -8000 screens. @BrahmastraFilm." 

Here's the tweet

If reports are to be believed then Brahmastra might have a record-breaking release in Bollywood. But it still lags behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2. As per the report of Koimoi, the two pan-India blockbusters were released on 10,000 screens worldwide. 

READ: Brahmastra box office prediction day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer advance booking gets decent start

Yesterday, trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status with a tweet that stated, "'BRAHMĀSTRA': ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... Finally, some relief for the industry... Received #Brahmāstra *day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain." He furhter shared tweets mentioning the ticket count and wrote, "Observations.. Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only]. Fri contribution is 63% of the total ticket sales, followed by Sat [25%] and Sun [12%]

On Friday, team Brahmastra held a special press conference at Hyderabad with RRR star Jr NTR as the chief guest. Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was supposed to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

 

