Babil Khan is an actor to 'watch out for in the coming future', says The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal Gas tragedy, The Railway Men is one of the most critically appreciated shows this year. Backed by YRF Entertainment, the Netflix show boasts of a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, R Madhavan, and Babil Khan.

The limited series director Shiv Rawail recently expressed his admiration for Babil, citing him as an exceptional talent to watch out for in the future. In a recent interview, Rawail praised Khan's performance in The Railway Men, where he played the role of Imad Riaz, a locomotive pilot. Rawail described Khan as a true treasure on set, highlighting his dedication and authenticity. Rawail stated, "Babil has great potential as an actor, and his untapped innocence makes him someone to watch out for in the coming future."

Babil made his Bollywood debut in the Netflix psychological drama Qala last year. Written and directed by the famous lyricist Anvita Dutt, the film had Triptii Dimri in the titular role with Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Sameer Kochhar, Varun Grover, and Khan in pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma also played a cameo in the musical.

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil's second film was also a Netflix release. The coming-of-age romantic drama Friday Night Plan starred Khan, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla in the leading roles. Vatsal Neelakantan made his directorial debut with the movie.



