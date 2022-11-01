Search icon
Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the winners and nominations here

Zee Auto Awards 2022 concluded successfully in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the winners and nominations here
Zee Auto Awards 2022

Zee Auto Awards 2022 concluded in a spectacular fashion to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. For the Zee Auto Awards 2022, an expert jury panel and our esteemed viewers picked the best products from the automotive industry launched in the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and value for money factor. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards awarded products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. The event was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who highlighted the roadmap of bringing alternative fuel in India. Take a look at the categories, nominations and winners here:

Facelift of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Citroen C5 Aircross
MG ZS EV
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Hyundai Venue
Winner - Hyundai Venue

New product of the Year

Citroen C3
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Jeep Meridian
Tata Punch
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Winner - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hatchback of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Tata Tiago EV
Toyota Glanza
Winner - Maruti Suzuki Baleno

MPV of the Year

Kia Carens
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Kia Carnival
BYD e6
Winner - Kia Carens

Design of the Year – 4W

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Citroen C5 Aircross
Hyundai Tucson
Porsche Taycan
Kia EV6
Winner - Porsche Taycan

Electric Car of the Year 

Tata Nexon EV MAX
MG ZS EV
Tata Tiago.ev
Kia EV6
BYD e6
Winner - Tata Tiago EV

Sedan of the Year

Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen Virtus
Honda City Hybrid
Skoda Octavia
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Winner - Skoda Slavia

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Porsche Taycan
BMW i4
Mini Electric
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Winner - BMW i4

SUV of the Year

Hyundai Venue
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Jeep Meridian
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Winner - Mahindra Scorpio-N

Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler

Mercedes-Benz
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
BMW
Winner - Mercedes-Benz

Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A8L
Land Rover Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Audi Q7
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Winner - Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler

Royal Enfield
TVS
Bajaj
Ola Electric 
Suzuki
Winner - Royal Enfield

Electric Scooter of the Year

Ather 450X
Okinawa OKHI90
Bouncy Infinity E1
Ola S1
TVS iQube
Winner - Ola S1

Motorcycle of the Year

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
KTM RC390
TVS Ronin
Honda CB300F
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Winner - Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Premium Motorcycle of the year

Suzuki Katana
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Ducati Multistrada V2
Kawasaki Versys 650
Honda Africa Twin
Winner - Honda Africa Twin

Design of the Year – 2W

Suzuki Katana
KTM RC390
Triumph Trident 660
BMW C 400 GT
Ola S1
Winner - Suzuki Katana

