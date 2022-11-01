Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the winners and nominations here

Zee Auto Awards 2022 concluded in a spectacular fashion to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. For the Zee Auto Awards 2022, an expert jury panel and our esteemed viewers picked the best products from the automotive industry launched in the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and value for money factor. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards awarded products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. The event was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who highlighted the roadmap of bringing alternative fuel in India. Take a look at the categories, nominations and winners here:
Facelift of the Year
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Citroen C5 Aircross
MG ZS EV
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Hyundai Venue
Winner - Hyundai Venue
New product of the Year
Citroen C3
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Jeep Meridian
Tata Punch
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Winner - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Hatchback of the Year
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Tata Tiago EV
Toyota Glanza
Winner - Maruti Suzuki Baleno
MPV of the Year
Kia Carens
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Kia Carnival
BYD e6
Winner - Kia Carens
Design of the Year – 4W
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Citroen C5 Aircross
Hyundai Tucson
Porsche Taycan
Kia EV6
Winner - Porsche Taycan
Electric Car of the Year
Tata Nexon EV MAX
MG ZS EV
Tata Tiago.ev
Kia EV6
BYD e6
Winner - Tata Tiago EV
Sedan of the Year
Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen Virtus
Honda City Hybrid
Skoda Octavia
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Winner - Skoda Slavia
Luxury Electric Car of the Year
Porsche Taycan
BMW i4
Mini Electric
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Winner - BMW i4
SUV of the Year
Hyundai Venue
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Jeep Meridian
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Winner - Mahindra Scorpio-N
Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler
Mercedes-Benz
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
BMW
Winner - Mercedes-Benz
Luxury Car of the Year
Audi A8L
Land Rover Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Audi Q7
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Winner - Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler
Royal Enfield
TVS
Bajaj
Ola Electric
Suzuki
Winner - Royal Enfield
Electric Scooter of the Year
Ather 450X
Okinawa OKHI90
Bouncy Infinity E1
Ola S1
TVS iQube
Winner - Ola S1
Motorcycle of the Year
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
KTM RC390
TVS Ronin
Honda CB300F
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Winner - Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Premium Motorcycle of the year
Suzuki Katana
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Ducati Multistrada V2
Kawasaki Versys 650
Honda Africa Twin
Winner - Honda Africa Twin
Design of the Year – 2W
Suzuki Katana
KTM RC390
Triumph Trident 660
BMW C 400 GT
Ola S1
Winner - Suzuki Katana