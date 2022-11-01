Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the winners and nominations here

Zee Auto Awards 2022

Zee Auto Awards 2022 concluded in a spectacular fashion to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. For the Zee Auto Awards 2022, an expert jury panel and our esteemed viewers picked the best products from the automotive industry launched in the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and value for money factor. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards awarded products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. The event was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who highlighted the roadmap of bringing alternative fuel in India. Take a look at the categories, nominations and winners here:

Facelift of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Citroen C5 Aircross

MG ZS EV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Winner - Hyundai Venue

New product of the Year

Citroen C3

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Jeep Meridian

Tata Punch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Winner - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hatchback of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Tata Tiago EV

Toyota Glanza

Winner - Maruti Suzuki Baleno

MPV of the Year

Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Kia Carnival

BYD e6

Winner - Kia Carens

Design of the Year – 4W

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Citroen C5 Aircross

Hyundai Tucson

Porsche Taycan

Kia EV6

Winner - Porsche Taycan

Electric Car of the Year

Tata Nexon EV MAX

MG ZS EV

Tata Tiago.ev

Kia EV6

BYD e6

Winner - Tata Tiago EV

Sedan of the Year

Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus

Honda City Hybrid

Skoda Octavia

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Winner - Skoda Slavia

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Porsche Taycan

BMW i4

Mini Electric

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Winner - BMW i4

SUV of the Year

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Jeep Meridian

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Winner - Mahindra Scorpio-N

Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler

Mercedes-Benz

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai

BMW

Winner - Mercedes-Benz

Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A8L

Land Rover Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Audi Q7

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Winner - Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler

Royal Enfield

TVS

Bajaj

Ola Electric

Suzuki

Winner - Royal Enfield

Electric Scooter of the Year

Ather 450X

Okinawa OKHI90

Bouncy Infinity E1

Ola S1

TVS iQube

Winner - Ola S1

Motorcycle of the Year

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

KTM RC390

TVS Ronin

Honda CB300F

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Winner - Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Premium Motorcycle of the year

Suzuki Katana

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Ducati Multistrada V2

Kawasaki Versys 650

Honda Africa Twin

Winner - Honda Africa Twin

Design of the Year – 2W

Suzuki Katana

KTM RC390

Triumph Trident 660

BMW C 400 GT

Ola S1

Winner - Suzuki Katana