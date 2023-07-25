Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person and runs India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which has a Rs 17.69 trillion market cap. He is one the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the world and known for his business skills and charitable acts. Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Isha Ambani and others are known for their extravagant lifestyle and luxury vehicles. Members of the Ambani family are often seen travelling in long convoys with massive SUVs and expensive cars. For a long time, Mukesh Ambani was seen travelling in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard bulletproof sedan priced over Rs 10 crore and now the billionaire has upgraded his car.

Mukesh Ambani now owns a Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan. In a video shared by CS12 Vlogs, India's richest man can be seen in his new bulletproof car along with his long convoy. The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard owned by Mukesh Ambani looks like any other Mercedes-Benz S-Class from the outside but it is almost 2 tonnes heavier than a regular sedan. Its body has a special integrated shell and the car features a bullet- and blast-proof, multi-layer glass.

The super-expensive car comes with reinforced tires that can run flat at up to 80 km/h. The car is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that generates 612 Ps and 830 Nm of peak torque. The Mukesh Ambani family convoy includes Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars.

