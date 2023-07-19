Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Isha Ambani is daughter of India’s richest person and CEO of Reliance Retail that currently has a valuation of more than Rs 918000 crore.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are the dynamic billionaire couple that tries to stay away from the limelight but it's difficult to hide from active paparazzis in the city of Mumbai. The duo recently went out for a dinner date at the iconic Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel and were surrounded by the paparazzis. Most of the time, people try to spot the expensive clothes, watches, shoes with these billionaires, but Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal surprised everyone as they ditched the Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for a humble Toyota Camry. As the billionaire couple stepped out from the date at Bombay Canteen, they rushed towards their Toyota Camry sedan which was escorted by a range of SUVs. The security convoy of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal would easily be priced over Rs 15 crore.

Isha Ambani is daughter of India’s richest person and CEO of Reliance Retail that currently has a valuation of more than Rs 918000 crore. On the other hand, Anand Piramal is the Executive Director of Piramal Group of Companies and although his exact net worth is unknown, his father Ajay Piramal has net worth of more than Rs 25,000 crore.

Being part of India’s richest family, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have to carry a huge amount of security with them whenever they travel and the convoy is a sight to behold for any automotive fan. The Ambani family convoy consists of a range of exotic cars and luxury SUVs that are quite rare on the Indian roads.

When Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal left the Bombay Canteen after the dinner date, the paparazzis were able to spot more than 5 SUVs and saloons worth over Rs 15 crore. You can see the video below.



Mumbai: Isha Ambani with husband spotted at Bombay Canteen Lower Parel#AMBANI pic.twitter.com/QAstlOi1Ty — Nitesh rathore (@niteshr813) July 19, 2023

The Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s convoy included Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Mahindra XUV500 and others.