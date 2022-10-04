Anand Mahindra celebrates response for 2022 Scorpio Classic, shares old photo with original SUV

Last month, Mahindra introduced the Mahindra Scorpio-N and the refreshed Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. Ever since the automobiles were released, the SUV manufacturer has seen record-breaking sales.

Business entrepreneur Anand Mahindra reflected on the 2002 introduction of the first Scorpio to the Indian market while sharing the news on his Twitter account. He included a selfie with the MY2002 SUV in his tweet.

It’s been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month-across ALL cars-was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio’s launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold.. https://t.co/Ty3Teszvyd pic.twitter.com/x3WSyXTmN2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

In a tweet,Anand Mahindra said, "It's been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month across ALL cars was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio's launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold.."

While the tweet doesn't provide specific booking statistics, it's safe to assume that the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has had a lot of interest. The Scorpio-N has already broken the record for fastest ever booking time by receiving 1 lakh orders barely 30 minutes after booking opened.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is also available at significantly reduced rates compared to the Scorpio-N. As of now, only the diesel variant of the Classic is available in India, and its base price is Rs 11.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 50,000 less than the Scorpio-N diesel, which starts at Rs 12.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). Similarly priced to the Classic, the Scorpio-N Z2 petrol costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio Classic is propelled by a 132 PS and 300 Nm torque generating 2.2 litre turbo-diesel Gen 2 mHawk engine. In addition to being more fuel efficient by 14%, Mahindra's new engine reportedly weighs 55 kg less than the one it replaces. The SUV is equiped with six-speed manual gearbox.