Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV launching in India today, to stack against Tata Punch

Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV

Citroen C3 is all set to be launched in India today, i.e. on July 20. The unveiling of the sub-compact SUV has been a long time coming form the French carmaker. As a compact SUV, it will compete against other models in the same segment in India, where it will be marketed as "a hatchback with a twist." Here's all you need to know about the Citroen C3 ahead of time.

Design

The Citroen C3 features a small body with the French automaker's characteristic styling, which includes a chrome grill across the front fascia joining the vehicle's DRL and headlights. It features body cladding all the way around as well as big skid plates in the front and rear. The vehicle's side appearance features multi-spoke alloy wheels. The car's dual-tone colour scheme and modest details on the body also sets it apart.

Features​

With the Citroen C3, the French automaker has been rather generous in terms of available features. The touchscreen infotainment system has a 10.0-inch display, four speakers, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has twin front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Engine and Transmission​

The Indian-spec Citroen C3 is powered by Naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre engine of Citroen C3 produces 81 BHP and 112 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109 BHP and 190 Nm of torque. For the time being, the only available transmissions are a 5-speed manual gearbox (MT) for naturally aspirated engine and a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) for turbocharged engine.

Expected Price

It is anticipated that the Citroen C3 would be on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh and a top price of Rs 8.5 lakh.

Rivals​

The Citroen C3 will compete in the same segment with competitors such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and others.