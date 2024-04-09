Twitter
DNA TV Show: Double standards of US on mysterious deaths of Indian students in its territory

US is the first choice for international students when it comes to pursuing higher education.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 11:31 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Cases of attack and murder of Indian students are happening in the US. In a recent case, a student from Hyderabad was murdered in Cleveland, Ohio. The 25-year-old Mohammad Abdul Arafat was kidnapped. A search operation was also conducted on the complaint of the student's father. But the body of Arafat was found in Cleveland. The Indian Embassy in New York confirmed the murder of the student. This case has increased the concern of Indian students studying in the US.

The US police failed to find the missing student for 3 weeks, and now after the murder, they have no answer. US investigative agencies are not so incompetent that they cannot solve the murder case of an Indian student. But the US has maintained silence on the killing of Indian students. But it gets worried when an anti-India and Khalistani terrorist is killed in Canada. It blames India for supporting Canada on its baseless allegations but is not ready to say anything about the deaths of Indian students in its land.

The US takes seriously the allegations of Indian officials' involvement in the alleged conspiracy to murder Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Despite knowing that both Nijjar and Pannu have been involved in anti-India activities, the US issued a statement. However, Indian students are being attacked in different cities in the US. But the US is neither worried nor takes these killings seriously. Is this not the US' double stand? Will the US remain silent on the death of its citizens under suspicious circumstances?

The US is a country which is famous for its universities providing high-level education. It is the first choice for international students when it comes to pursuing higher education. Despite this, the security of foreign students in US is a serious issue, to which the Biden government is not paying attention.

