'Want my babies to know...': NYC doctor appeals for protective gear, leaves message for kids 'if they lose me'

Picture of doctor at the forefront of coronavirus fight goes viral


DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 30, 2020, 11:11 AM IST

Doctors and healthcare professionals have been the frontline soldiers in the war against deadly COVID-19. 

From treating sick patients in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to control disease, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories. 

One such picture of a doctor, all set to treat patients in the highly infectious disease has gone viral among netizens. 

Cornelia Griggs doctor in NYC, shared her image wearing a mask, temporary cover suit with caption-"My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job".

She used hashtag #GetMePPE and that has triggered a debate, why doctors are not getting proper gear while treating patients in the highly infected environment.

The situation is getting worse as the lack of protective gear has made healthcare professionals more prone to getting infected. 

Shared on March 29th, her picture has garnered 412k likes, more than 79k retweets and counting. People couldn't stop themselves from hailing her as a hero.

"This has me in tears. You are a hero. Every day you show up, despite the danger, the fear, the exhaustion, you are a damn hero", wrote a user.

"Thank you for your service", wrote another.

The US has the most cases with over 142,000, followed by Italy at 97,689, China at 81,999 and Spain at 80,110. 