'Want my babies to know...': NYC doctor appeals for protective gear, leaves message for kids 'if they lose me'

Doctors and healthcare professionals have been the frontline soldiers in the war against deadly COVID-19.

From treating sick patients in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to control disease, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories.

One such picture of a doctor, all set to treat patients in the highly infectious disease has gone viral among netizens.

Cornelia Griggs doctor in NYC, shared her image wearing a mask, temporary cover suit with caption-"My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job".

My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC pic.twitter.com/OMew5G7mjK — Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) March 29, 2020

She used hashtag #GetMePPE and that has triggered a debate, why doctors are not getting proper gear while treating patients in the highly infected environment.

The situation is getting worse as the lack of protective gear has made healthcare professionals more prone to getting infected.

Shared on March 29th, her picture has garnered 412k likes, more than 79k retweets and counting. People couldn't stop themselves from hailing her as a hero.

"This has me in tears. You are a hero. Every day you show up, despite the danger, the fear, the exhaustion, you are a damn hero", wrote a user.

"Thank you for your service", wrote another.

This has me in tears. You are a hero. Every day you show up, despite the danger, the fear, the exhaustion, you are a damn hero. — jilli (@jillwow) March 29, 2020

Thank you for all you are doing. Your babies have a brave and talented mommy. — Leslie on a Pike (@Leslieoo7) March 29, 2020

Thank you, Cornelia, for your bravery in the face of this unprecedented crisis. You are an amazing human being and a true hero. — #ShelterInPlace (@vegix) March 29, 2020

Just borrowed this great graphic... pic.twitter.com/ypdhttid5U — Chris Casey (@ferrodiabloC5) March 29, 2020

Thank you for your service —(@DrDinD) March 29, 2020

This is beautiful but also infuriating and sad and heartbreaking and powerful at the same time. Thinking of u and here for whatever and all of us are here to lift u up — Jessi Gold (@drjessigold) March 29, 2020

This is not a sacrifice you should have to make in the richest country in the world. I’m so sorry America is letting you down and thank you so much for the lifesaving work you do. — Dusty Lucite (@EvaMcGreggor) March 29, 2020

The US has the most cases with over 142,000, followed by Italy at 97,689, China at 81,999 and Spain at 80,110.