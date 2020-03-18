Trump announces closure of US border with Canada for non-essential traffic

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the closing down of US-Canada border to 'non-essential' travellers due to the coronavirus scare. However, he pointed out that trade between the two countries will not be affected.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Donald Trump tweeted.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

This is part of Trump's larger travel ban which previously applied to visitors from Europe, China and other parts of the world, in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Canada too closed the country's borders to foreigners except for American citizens.

It must be noted that the border between the two countries is the world's longest border.

Meanwhile, Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne notified that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to make an announcement on the issue.

"What the prime minister is going to announce will reassure people," he told in an interview with public broadcaster Radio-Canada.

Champagne promised new measures for "both sides", which would be significant because of roughly hundreds of thousands of people that cross the border every day.

Canada has recorded 598 positive cases, with 8 deaths. On the other hand, the United States recorded more than 8000 cases, recording 116 deaths.

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 8,000 and more than 200,000 people in 170 countries have been infected around the world.

Medical experts say that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan.