Singer Jane Zhang infects herself with Covid on purpose, reason will SHOCK you

According to South China Morning Post, a famous Chinese singer and songwriter has apologised after it was revealed that she intentionally contracted COVID-19 in order to avoid the spread of the virus during her New Year's Eve show.



In light of the recent enormous increase in coronavirus infections in China, led by the BF.7 Omicron variety, Jane Zhang Liangyin has issued an apology. The 38-year-old had reportedly indicated that she went to the residences of "sheep," a slang word for HIV carriers in China, before the event.



“I’ve been prepared for being ‘infected’, Zhang wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday.



A devastating new wave of Covid, predominated by the Omicron form, has swept China. Since the nation abolished all limits and allowed zero Covids, the number of infections and fatalities has skyrocketed.

The unexpected lifting of limitations has sparked fears of widespread infections among a fragile, undervaccinated population with low natural protection.

According to social media postings, China is seeing an upsurge in Covid fatalities throughout a wide swath of the nation that isn't being documented in government numbers, adding fuel to the fire of concern that authorities are hiding the entire effect of their sudden change away from Covid Zero.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, claims that the infection rate in China is doubling every few hours, rather than every few days. Over the next 90 days, he predicts that 10% of the world's population and 60% of China's population will get the virus. This is likely to be only the beginning of millions more deaths.