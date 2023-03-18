Ever heard of nightclub that plays Sanskrit songs? Visit ‘Grove’ in Argentina

Representational Image

Do you know of any clubs where the DJ plays Sanskrit music? In India, it has always been those clubs where the DJ often plays Hindi, English and Punjabi songs but you will be surprised to know that there is a country in the world where people groove to Sanskrit songs. Let me tell you more about this nightclub.

As we all know that Sanskrit is a sacred language of Hinduism, and has been used as a philosophical language in the religions of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. People all around the world do take classes to learn Sanskrit but in Buenos Aires clubs in Argentina, people are “grooving” on Sanskrit songs.

The DJ in Buenos Aires doesn’t play Salsa, Samba or any other sorts of songs but Sanskrit. One of the most famous club ‘Grove’ in the capital city of Buenos-Aires play songs like Ganesh Sharanam, Govinda-Govinda, Jai-Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol and Jai Krishna Hare (devotional songs) are played and people in the club seem to enjoy it a lot.

This nightclub is exceptional in every way and is situated in Argentina. You'll be shocked to learn that this nightclub in Buenos Aires holds more than 800 people, who can be seen singing and dancing together.

In reality, Indian Ambassador Viswanathan travelled to Argentina in 2012 and wrote about his experiences. He admitted that neither alcohol nor smokers were seen at the nightclub.

In this nightclub ‘Grove’, even the use of drugs is forbidden, and fish and meat are not offered. Here, there are only soft beverages, fruit juices, and vegetarian meal options. Rodrigo, who sings in this nightclub, claims that the body's link with the spirit is established through mantras, yoga, meditation, music and dancing.

The performers and the crowd show respect and regard for the Sanskrit mantras and the Indian gods despite the loud music and boisterous dancing in the nightclub. There is no doubt that the environment is spiritual and supportive of soul-uplifting activities. Four hours of music and dancing are included. The audience members leave the room beaming, their hearts filled with more happiness and peace.