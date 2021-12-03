ECDC makes BIG statement about spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Europe

With Europe experiencing a massive number of COVID-19 cases and lockdowns, the European Union's public health agency stated on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half the infected population in Europe.

The reason behind the analysis was the initial information provided about the Omicron variant that it was highly transmissible, even more than Delta therefore one can assume that it is the new Omicron variant because of how rapidly the cases increased in Europe.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement, "Based on mathematical modelling conducted by ECDC, there are indications that Omicron could cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months."

On the other hand, World Health Organization's (WHO) lead person on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhov said that there is no conclusive evidence regarding the new variant's transmissibility so far but a report is to be expected soon.

As per the ECDC, Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these 79 cases, half have shown mild symptoms while others are asymptomatic. The majority of people who have been infected by it are young and have been vaccinated.

Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director said, "Vaccinations for those either not yet vaccinated or who have not completed their vaccine course and boosters for those over 40 years of age are imperative."