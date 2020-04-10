Coronavirus Pandemic: Global death toll crosses one lakh, total cases touch 16.5 lakh

The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed one lakh mark with the United States registering second-highest death of nearly 18,000 behind Italy.

As of 11:30 pm on Friday (IST), 100,376 deaths have been recorded with 1,650,210 global cases of COVID-19, John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker showed.

The US has recorded 475,749 cases and 17,925 deaths while Italy has 147,577 total COVID-19 infections with 18,849 deaths.

While the US has the most number of cases in the world (nearly 29% of total cases), Italy tops the death toll chart with 18.7% of total deaths. Spain is second in terms of the number of cases (157,053), it is third behind Italy and the US in the number of deaths.

In the US, New York state is world-affected with 6,000 deaths out of which over 5,100 have been recorded in New York City alone. Out of total COVID-19 cases in the US, 26,645 have recovered from the disease.

Globally, 368,669 infected patients have recovered.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 475,749

Spain - 157,053

Italy - 147,577

Germany - 119,624

France - 118,790

China - 82,941

United Kingdom - 71,078

Iran - 68,192

Turkey - 47,029

Belgium - 26,667

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

Italy - 18,849

US - 17,925

Spain - 15,970

France - 12,210

United Kingdom - 8,958

Iran - 4,232

China - 3,340

Belgium - 3,019

Germany - 2,607

Netherlands - 2,511

The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government announced 21-day restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In India, the number of cases has risen to 6,761 with 206 deaths.