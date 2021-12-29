As US sets daily COVID-19 cases record, FDA says THIS about effectiveness of Rapid antigen tests

As the United States, on Tuesday, set daily COVID-19 cases record, the Food and Drug Administration in the US has now made a big comment on the effectiveness of the rapid antigen tests.

FDA has said that the rapid antigen tests are less sensitive for detecting Omicron variant infections.

In a statement, FDA said, "Early data suggest that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity."

The FDA provided information based on preliminary study results of some antigen tests using patient samples containing live viruses. The FDA has said that it will continue to collaborate with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) RADx program to further evaluate the performance of antigen tests using patient samples with live viruses.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular, antigen, and serology tests are affected by viral mutations differently due to the inherent design differences of each test, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the US set a single-day record of COVID-19 cases, with 4,41,278 new cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC) informed on Tuesday.

This grim mark surpasses the previous high of about 2,90,000 cases reported on December 20, The Hill reported. The seven-day moving average is now more than 2,40,000 cases a day, the Washington-based newspaper added.

The latest record comes as the Omicron variant continues to cause a global increase in COVID-19 cases. This new variant has proven to be the most transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus the US has seen since the pandemic began last year.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa last month. South African health authorities, but also health experts from other countries, have said the Omicron variant is much more transmissible but produces mild cases.