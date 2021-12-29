Third wave in Mumbai? City on high alert as COVID-19 cases double faster than first, second wave

Notably, Mumbai is currently reporting cases faster than the first and second waves of COVID-19.

Mumbai, on Tuesday, saw a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as the city reported 1,377 new coronavirus cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Notably, Mumbai is currently reporting cases faster than the first and second waves of COVID-19. The official figure states that during the first wave of COVID-19, Mumbai took 12 days to reach 1367 coronavirus infections from 706, while during the second wave it took 20 days to reach from 683 cases to 1325.

However, the worrying factor is that during this inevitable third wave, Mumbai took only 4 days to go from 683 to 1377 COVID-19 cases. A disturbing 0.07 percent growth rate of cases is seen between December 21 and 27.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

No new case of Omicron detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday

No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 91 of the patients previously infected by the strain have recovered, the state health department said.

The state has so far reported 167 cases of Omicron of which 91 patients have recovered, the health department added. Of the 167 cases, Mumbai has reported the highest at 84, followed by Pimpri- Chinchwad (19), Pune rural (17), Pune and Thane municipal corporations (seven each).

The Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation (in Thane district), Aurangabad, and Nanded in central Maharashtra have recorded two cases each of the new variant.

Satara, Osmanabad, and Panvel municipal corporations have recorded five infections each.

Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations, and Palghar district have recorded one case each.