Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman repeatedly slaps man in Delhi metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt, video goes viral

The viral video shows a young woman and man fighting before they got off the Delhi Metro train at a station together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Woman repeatedly slaps man in Delhi metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt, video goes viral
Twitter(@Kartik_sharmaji)

A video purportedly showing a scuffle between a young woman and a man over a trivial issue inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which has drawn both mirth and criticism from the Twitterati, the woman can be seen arguing over a ‘Rs 1000 Zara t-shirt’, which she was carrying in her hand in a packet.

READ | Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized

She is also seen hitting the man. The man also hit her back, before they got off the train at a station together.

While some Twitter users jocularly called it a "couple fight" and "wild love", others sought action against people resorting to such behaviour.

Watch the viral video here: 

"Social media me chamkne ka naya khela hai. Delhi metro management se aanurodh karunga aise Lafange yuvak yuvtiya ke upar legal action le (sic)," user @jhamintu3Mintu said in a tweet, urging the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take action against the duo.

While it is not clear as to when the video was shot, Delhi Metro sources said: "Passengers should behave responsibly whenever they use public transport. Behaviour which in any manner would cause inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers should be avoided."
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.