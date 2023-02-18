Viral video of elderly woman feeding her husband will make you believe in eternal love

screengrab

Viral video: Nothing describes love more vividly than this video of an elderly woman feeding her husband with her hands. This cutest clip, in all probability, will make you smile. While the definition of love/eternal love has changed significantly over time, one thing that everyone probably wishes for is a lifetime of togetherness. The adorable video was posted on Instagram by a user, @aba_zeon, and has been frequently shared ever since being made available online. It has garnered close to 11 million views.

In the video, you can see an elderly woman feeding his husband with her own hands. This clip has sent the internet into a meltdown. If this isn't the definition of couple goals, we don't know what is.

The internet, needless to mention, is delighted with the video as it has already garnered almost 11 million views. The touching video was well received by all. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. "This is referred to as living a successful life. "Asli Zindagi," one user commented, while another added, "Bas itna sa khwab hai."

While some users reminisced about their personal experiences, others posted heart emoticons in the comments section.