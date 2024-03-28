Twitter
Viral video: Escaped ostrich causes stir as it runs wild through South Korean city, watch

An ostrich named Tadori caused a commotion in Seongnam, South Korea, as it ran loose on a busy road, narrowly avoiding collisions with vehicles.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

An unexpected visitor brought traffic to a standstill in Seongnam, South Korea, on Tuesday morning, as an ostrich took a daring dash across a bustling road. Videos circulating on social media captured the surreal scene as the runaway bird weaved through lanes, narrowly avoiding collisions with vehicles, and even crashing into a truck.

Dubbed "Tadori" by locals, the ostrich made a dramatic appearance at the Daewon Tunnel Intersection, leaving motorists stunned and cautious as they navigated around the unexpected roadblock. Several drivers managed to capture the bizarre sight on camera, sharing footage that quickly garnered attention worldwide.

Reports from the UK-based publication, The Star, shed light on the unusual escapade, revealing that Tadori had escaped from a nearby ecological park, setting off on a more than an hour-long adventure. Despite the chaos it caused, authorities were quick to respond, with police and firefighters eventually corralling the wayward bird and safely returning it to the park.

Social media buzzed with reactions to the peculiar incident, with users expressing a mix of surprise, amusement, and concern. "That thing runs at the same speed as the car," remarked one observer, while another pondered, "What was the ostrich thinking while running?"

"I found freedom, but it wasn't freedom," mused a third user, highlighting the juxtaposition of liberty and captivity faced by the ostrich. Meanwhile, others admired the bird's gracefulness amid the chaos.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the ostrich was first spotted on the loose at 9:30 am local time, before being apprehended at a factory building site approximately an hour later. Fortunately, no injuries or property damage were reported during the event, authorities confirmed.

The unexpected escapade of Tadori serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of urban wildlife encounters and the importance of swift and safe responses in such situations.

