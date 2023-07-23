Viral video: Elderly man's adorable dance to 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' spreads joy across internet

Headlines

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

Viral video: Little boy's precious reaction to grandfather's special gift will melt your heart, watch

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

Weather update: Red and orange alerts issued for 7 states amid heavy rainfall; check latest IMD forecast

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

10 fast, effective ways to lose weight after pregnancy

10 superfoods men of all ages should eat

6 morning drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Elderly man's adorable dance to 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' spreads joy across internet

Witness the enchanting magic of a heartwarming viral video that has taken social media by storm. Featuring an elderly man's euphoric dance to the beloved tune of 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri,' this captivating clip leaves viewers smiling and wanting more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Social media has become an integral part of modern life, and if you're a regular user, you're likely familiar with the phenomenon of viral videos that can instantly brighten your day. These captivating clips possess the enchanting ability to evoke smiles, leaving viewers captivated and eager to relive the experience repeatedly. Among such heartwarming videos, one recently took the digital world by storm, featuring an elderly man dancing gracefully to the timeless melody of "Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri" sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. This delightful performance, shared on Instagram by the content creator Vijay  Kharote, has garnered widespread attention and touched the hearts of many.

In the now-viral video, the elderly man exudes sheer joy as he sways to the iconic song "Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri." His impeccable expressions and fluid movements add an enchanting charm to his performance, while his infectious smile lights up the screen. Watching this spirited display, one can't help but be moved by the sheer bliss radiating from the man.

Kharote, the creative mind behind this heartening video, is known for sharing similarly heartwarming content on Instagram. Through his work, he has managed to create a digital sanctuary of positivity, where viewers from all walks of life come together to celebrate moments of happiness and unity. The elderly man's dancing video serves as a testament to the power of simple joys, proving that age is no barrier to finding delight in life's little pleasures.

As the video spread across social media, it triggered an outpouring of emotion and elicited heartwarming responses in the comments section. Viewers expressed their admiration for the elderly man's spirit and showered him with kind words and good wishes.

"Nice," commented one Instagram user, succinctly capturing the sentiment shared by many. Another individual extended their heartfelt appreciation, saying, "Nice, please always keep smiling like this," conveying a desire for the man's eternal happiness. The affectionate response continued, with someone addressing the elderly man directly, "It's wonderful to see you, uncle," reflecting the sense of connection and endearment fostered by these viral moments. 

A fourth user couldn't contain their joy, writing, "It feels very nice to see all of you happy," encapsulating the essence of the shared happiness experienced by viewers worldwide.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

India and Sri Lanka strengthen economic ties with new partnership roadmap

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE