‘Not aliens’ but Cannabis farm behind mysterious pink sky over Australian town

As per a pharmaceutical firm, the Australian town's sky was pink as the lights were coming from its local medicinal cannabis facility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

‘Not aliens’ but Cannabis farm behind mysterious pink sky over Australian town
Twitter(@Tim_Green78)

The evening sky of July 20 shook people living in the sleepy town of Mildura in northern Victoria, Australia. Unlike the usual night sky, the night sky was strangely glowing in pink hue. Many people across the internet are attributing this mysterious visual to alien invasion.

However, several media reports have highlighted that a local cannabis facility is the main reason behind this mysterious pink glow.

According to The Guardian, a pharmaceutical firm Cann Group has confirmed that the lights were actually coming from its local medicinal cannabis facility. They added that the pink light escaped the facility when the “blackout blinds had been left open”.

As per the Senior Communications Manager at Rhys Cohen, the varied spectrums of the light are used to encourage cannabis plants’ growth.  

“Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow”, said the company officials.

The CEO of Cann Group Ltd, Peter Crock confirmed the news to ABC Milduri-Swan Hill Breakfast. “Normally, the blackout blinds close at the same time as the sun sets, but last night we had the lights on and the blinds hadn't yet closed, so there was a period where it created a glow”, he said.

Here's a set of images of the pink sky over Mildura as shared by a user on Twitter:

According to a report by EarthSky, Cann Group claims to be the first Australian firm to procure necessary licences for the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes.

While the pink sky has made to the headlines, the company hasn’t unveiled the exact location of the cannabis facility as of yet.

