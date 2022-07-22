Search icon
After Lulu Mall controversy, video of namaz offered at Prayagraj railway station goes viral

The viral video shows people offering namaz at Prayagraj railway station. Earlier, some people were seen offering namaz at Lucknow's Lulu mall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Photo credits: Twitter(@ANI)

A viral video has been doing rounds on the web where a group of people led by a person can be seen offering namaz at Prayagraj railway station. Over 10 people are seen in a waiting room where they completed the prayers.

The incident reportedly took place last night. This comes after a similar incident was reported in Lucknow after a video sparked a controversy in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu mall and protests followed. Earlier on July 16, Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow's Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate.

READ | Lucknow mall row: How recently opened Lulu Mall became a political hotbed? Controversy explained

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP South, Lucknow said, "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall's gate.

Currently, there's a peaceful situation."On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said. The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall.The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10."One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall.

Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said."FIR registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station on a complaint by Lulu Mall management. IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341 and others are invoked in the FIR," he added. However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.

First-image
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
